Prevea Health now taking appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

(WFRV) – Prevea Health has announced they will begin taking appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

After the CDC and FDA recently recommended booster vaccines, and support from Wisconsin DHS, Prevea will accept appointments at locations throughout Wisconsin for those eligible. According to Prevea, the following groups are eligible:

People 65 years and older

People aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional settings, including front line essential workers and health care workers

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

These appointments are for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot only and it can only be given to those whose primary vaccination was Pfizer.

You do not need to be a patient with Prevea Health to get the booster shot through Prevea. You can schedule an appointment through MyPrevea or call at 1 (833) 344-4373.