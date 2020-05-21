Prevea Health offering free COVID-19 testing to Northeast Wisconsin residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is offering free coronavirus testing at select drive-through sites across Northeast Wisconsin until further notice.

Testing is available to anyone in Northeast Wisconsin experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevea says those who wish to be tested my sign up on their online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment, and register for a test.

Upon registration, MyPrevea users are able to choose between three drive-through testing sites:

Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center – 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon

– 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center – 853 S. Main St., Oconto Falls

– 853 S. Main St., Oconto Falls Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building – 3113 Saemann Ave., Sheboygan

Those tested will be able to access their results within 2 to 7 days, at their own convenience, through their MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Anyone experiencing severe and life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms should call 911. If they prefer to travel to an emergency room on their own, they should call the hospital prior to their arrival to explain their symptoms. This will provide the emergency department time to prepare for their arrival and be sure others in the area will be protected from the potential spread of infectious disease.

Prevea Health is also offering free COVID-19 testing at locations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. Click here to learn more.

This announcement comes as community testing at the Resch Center, Casa ALBA Melanie, and Fox Valley Technical College come to a close on Friday, May 22.

