The age for a child to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster through Prevea Health has changed in Wisconsin.

According to an announcement, Prevea is now accepting appointments at select locations in the state after the recent approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA.

When to get the booster

The CDC recommends children who meet the criteria should get a Pfizer booster after 5 months since their last Pfizer shot in the series.

Health officials explain this means that children who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before Dec. 19 are eligible for the booster now.

For more information on what Prevea Health offers for coronavirus vaccinations, click here.