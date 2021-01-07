Prevea Health, UW-Green Bay launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Green Bay, Sheboygan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are teaming up to launch two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The collaborated effort between the two plan to launch two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

One at the Kress Events Center on the UW-Green Bay campus in Green Bay

One in the gymnasium of the UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus in Sheboygan

According to a release, they plan to open in late Jan. and early Feb.

“We are grateful to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for their partnership on this historic and life-saving effort that will help to protect our community members from COVID-19,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Prevea Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines to its health care workers on Dec. 16 at HSHS Wisconsin hospital locations throughout the state.

“We are proud to partner with Prevea Health to help bring our community closer to moving forward past the pandemic. Like we did with our surge testing site, this is another way that we hope we are helping our region,” says Michael Alexander, Chancellor, UW-Green Bay.

According to a release, more details will become available on dates and who is in the next phase to be vaccinated as determined by DHS. Vaccine appointments will be required.