Prevea, HSHS resuming some services, procedures delayed by coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health and HSHS hospitals have announced they are resuming some non-coronavirus related services and procedures that were placed on hold in the beginning of March.

“We are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and with carefully-designed infection prevention protocols in place, we are able to resume many of our essential health care services and provide our patients the care they need in the safest way possible,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health.

“We want to assure all patients who come through our doors we have taken every step possible to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of our colleagues and medical providers as we resume non-COVID-19 related procedures,” said Andy Bagnall, President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin. “All facilities in HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin – from our emergency rooms to our operating rooms – are safe and we are well-prepared to serve your health care needs.”

Prevea Health patients who were notified that their procedures were being delayed, and who are now able to receive their procedure, will be contacted by their health care provider.

Any patient or community member who would like to schedule an appointment at Prevea Health, or who has questions about their care, may contact Prevea Health at (888) 277-3832 or visit Prevea’s website to learn which services may be available to them including in-person, video and/or telephone visits.

Prevea Virtual Care is available – for more information, click here. Screening and evaluation for COVID-19 is also available through Prevea Virtual Care at no cost.

