Prevea offering free COVID-19 testing in Marinette, Kewaunee

(WFRV) – Prevea Health is now offering free coronavirus testing in Marinette and Kewaunee.

According to a Monday release, the free COVID-19 testing is available at the Prevea Marinette Health Center on Cleveland Avenue and the Prevea Kewaunee Health Center on Marquette Drive.

Testing is available to anyone experiencing a cough, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

To be tested, you must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. For more information, visit Prevea’s website.

Prevea says that while MyPrevea is preferred for COVID-19 test information and registration, community members may also call 920-272-3540.

Free COVID-19 is available through Prevea at multiple locations throughout the Greater Green Bay area, the Lakeshore, Northern Wisconsin, and Western Wisconsin regions.

