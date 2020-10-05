LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Prevea offering free COVID-19 testing in Marinette, Kewaunee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Prevea Health is now offering free coronavirus testing in Marinette and Kewaunee.

According to a Monday release, the free COVID-19 testing is available at the Prevea Marinette Health Center on Cleveland Avenue and the Prevea Kewaunee Health Center on Marquette Drive.

Testing is available to anyone experiencing a cough, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

To be tested, you must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. For more information, visit Prevea’s website.

Prevea says that while MyPrevea is preferred for COVID-19 test information and registration, community members may also call 920-272-3540.

Free COVID-19 is available through Prevea at multiple locations throughout the Greater Green Bay area, the Lakeshore, Northern Wisconsin, and Western Wisconsin regions.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets