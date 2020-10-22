Prevea offering free COVID-19 testing to Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is now offering free COVID-19 testing to anyone in the Green Bay area who would like to be tested, regardless of whether they’re experiencing symptoms.

“This virus has shown us that some who are infected do not experience any symptoms,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “As our region’s percent positivity rate of COVID-19 continues to be one of highest in the nation, we must take every step possible to control the spread of this virus. With new guidance and additional resources from the state health department, we are now able to offer free testing to anyone at our Green Bay area testing sites until further notice.”

Those who would like to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea.

Prevea Health says you do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test.

To access MyPrevea, visit Prevea’s website.

“There are a limited number of tools available at this time to stop the spread of this virus, and testing is one of them,” said Dr. Rai. “We encourage anyone who would like to be tested at this time to please do so, so that if you are positive, we can provide you the knowledge you need to prevent infecting others. In addition to getting tested, please also continue to avoid large gatherings, do not gather with others from outside your household when possible, wear your mask and remain vigilant about hand hygiene.”

Test results are available within two to four days in the patient’s MyPrevea account, which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

