Prevea to open COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay area healthcare provider will open a COVID-19 testing site at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Prevea Health announced the new testing site on Monday, saying it will open on Monday, Nov. 2.

“Testing is one of the most important tools we have in fighting the spread of this virus, and this new site – our largest – will allow us to accommodate more community members in need of a test,” Dr. Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health says.

The Brown County Fairgrounds testing site will feature a covered, two-lane drive-through that allows patients to remain in their vehicles during the test collection process. This will also keep staff and patients safe from the cold fall and winter elements.

Testing will be available, for free to anyone, regardless of whether or not they’re experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Those symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Testing is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

Prevea Health says testing is possible due to a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Because of this, testing for those experiencing symptoms may only be available for a limited time.

“This virus has shown us it can affect people in many different ways,” says Dr. Rai. “Some experience very severe symptoms, some very mild symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat, and some do not experience any symptoms at all. You may feel fine, but you could be spreading the virus to others, and others may get sicker than you. Get tested. It is free and same-day appointments are available.”

Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed at myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment, and register for a test at one of the many Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site locations across the state.

Test results from all locations are available within 2 to 4 days on the patient’s MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Prevea announced last week that they are now offering free COVID-19 testing to anyone in the Green Bay area who would like to be tested, regardless of whether they’re experiencing symptoms.

Latest Stories