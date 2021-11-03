Local health providers to start offering COVID vaccinations for children ages 5-11

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea and Bellin Health will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of five and eleven starting as early as this Friday.

Prevea says that scheduling for appointments will also start on Nov. 8 to prevent their call centers from getting overwhelmed. They are asking parents/legal guardians to wait to schedule an appointment online (or by calling) until Nov. 8.

There will be a required second dose of the vaccine 21 days after the first dose. The second dose appointment will reportedly be scheduled on-site during the child’s first dose appointment.

There are multiple Prevea locations across the state that will offer the vaccine including:

Green Bay

Oconto Falls

Sheboygan

Oostburg

Altoona

Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire

Ladysmith

Menominee

Mondovi

Rice Lake

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also announced that the state will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of five and eleven.

“Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

More information about Prevea locations and vaccine appointment scheduling can be found on their website.

Bellin Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, Nov. 5 and scheduling is currently available at the following locations:

Bellin’s Ashwaubenon Community Vaccination Site, 1630 Commanche Ave

Bellin Health Marinette, 2820 Roosevelt Road

Bellin Health Iron Mountain, 440 Woodward Ave

“This vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for kids in this age group, who — despite being at lower risk for serious disease — can still contract, spread, be hospitalized with and even die from COVID-19,” said Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum.

More information can be found on Bellin’s website.