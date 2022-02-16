MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate passed nine bills focusing on multiple topics ranging from Chinese spies at University of Wisconsin campuses to protections to those who aren’t vaccinated.

The following bills were passed by the Wisconsin Senate:

Senate passes bills to prevent foreign influence at UW

The state Senate has passed three Republican-backed bills aimed at preventing Chinese spies from infiltrating University of Wisconsin campuses, moves that opponents called racist and targeting a nonexistent problem.

Republican lawmakers countered Tuesday the measures were needed to provide another layer of protection from spies from China infiltrating universities in the state.

A UW System official said in testimony provided to a Senate committee that the university already takes steps to curb foreign influence on campuses.

All three bills passed on party line votes, with all Republicans in support and Democrats opposed. They now go to the Assembly.

Senate approves concealed guns at school lots

The Wisconsin Senate has sent to Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills making it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, is expected to veto the Republican bills that the Assembly passed last month. One proposal the Senate passed Tuesday would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property.

Another bill would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. The National Rifle Association supports both measures.

Senate approves protections for unvaccinated

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has passed measures that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

All four of the GOP bills in Wisconsin approved Tuesday are almost certainly to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans who introduced the proposals say they are responding to voters who are fearful of losing their jobs if they don’t get the vaccine.

One bill bans so-called vaccine passports. Another says people who have had COVID-19 can’t be required to get vaccinated or be tested.

Medical groups say that vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19. They also say it’s not clear how long immunity lasts after an infection.