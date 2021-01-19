Public Health Department urges Brown County to continue COVID-19 recommendations after weekend gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Brown County Health and Human Services Department has joined De Pere Health and Oneida Nation Health Departments in reminding residents and business owners that there is still a need for guidelines in place due to COVID-19.

The joint statement issued Tuesday is in direct response to social media posts circulating showing large gatherings at bars and restaurants over the weekend. “We saw people out in large numbers and unsafe this weekend,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer and Administrator. Destree believes that more people are growing weary of the constant reminders for everyone to wear a mask and to social distance. “We recognize that COVID fatigue has set in, but we are asking people to stick with our safety guidelines,” said Destree.

At this time, it is unclear what the effects the weekend gatherings will have on COVID-19 statistics and if there will be a sharp increase. “We usually have to wait about two weeks or so to see if there are any cases connected to any gatherings,” said Destree. There are other challenges for the health department, like people not getting tested and unwillingness to cooperate with requests of contract tracers. With another championship game this coming weekend, officials want to get the word out to be safe. “We all have a responsibility to help slow the spread by socially distancing and wearing masks. We all must do this so that we can return to normal,” said Destree.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 in Brown County, visit https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/