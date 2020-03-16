Public health emergency declared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson has declared a public health emergency in Outagamie County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proclamation, the Outagamie County government, along with municipalities and health organizations, must now undertake preparedness efforts and prevention recommendations to limit the spread of the virus. All necessary and available resources from the state and county to limit the spread of coronavirus must also be available.

The declaration of a public health emergency in Outagamie County also activates the Emergency Operations Center, which implements a multidisciplinary and multi-jurisdictional team to comprehensively address the potential spread of coronavirus in the county.

Residents in Outagamie County are advised to avoid large gatherings of more than 50 people, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brown, Calumet, and Waupaca counties have issued similar declarations.

