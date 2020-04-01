Pulaski High School math teacher encouraging students to participate in social distancing spirit week

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – How do you have school spirit when all the students are learning from home? With a social distancing spirit week of course.

Pulaski High School math teacher Jennifer Heck posted photos on Twitter Tuesday of students participating in Crazy Sock Day.

Heck asked them to submit their selfies along with their homework.

There are different fun activities planned every day this week for Pulaski students.

Heck says it’s something fun in this not-so-fun time.

Expect more pictures this week with Heck’s hashtag #Quaranteens.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak