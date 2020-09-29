Pulaski school district moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pulaski Community School District will move to virtual learning in response to the ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families on Monday, Sept. 28, by Superintendent Allison Space, virtual learning will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, and will continue until the district has “a better idea of the health of our community.”

“The decision was not an easy one and many factors went into making it, including our current community spread of COVID-19, our increasing number of students and staff who are becoming symptomatic or positive, the hospitals being close to capacity as well as the overall safety of our students, staff and community members,” says Space.

“I am so very proud of our students and staff. Opening our doors this fall felt like such an accomplishment. Our plan is still solid, it is just a plan better suited for a time when our community is at a healthier place. Students have done an amazing job of following the safety protocols of mask wearing, hand sanitizing, and distancing to the best of their ability. Staff have been upbeat in a time that is less than normal, and I appreciate that. We couldn’t ask for a more dedicated family of educators doing whatever it takes to help all our students. It is now up to the community to work together to stay safer at home, and help mitigate the spread by pulling together so we can recover as a community and return to school. Our goal has always been to have all students back face to face and in our schools. In order for this to happen, we need you to help mitigate the spread by continuing to wear face coverings, physically distance as much as possible, stay home from large gatherings and remain home when sick. This is up to all of us now.”

For elementary school students, they will have full days of school on Tuesday and Wednesday with no early release on Wednesday.

Cohort B students for grades 6-12 will report to a full day of school on Wednesday.

All Pulaski students will transition have off of school on Thursday and Friday before moving to virtual learning until at least Oct. 23.

The Pulaski Community School District joins a growing list of school districts transitioning to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families on Monday, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

