Rallies for, against Wisconsin’s extended Safer At Home order held

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, people protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Organizers of a rally against Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order say they’re proceeding with the event on Friday, April, 24, 2020, even though their permit to hold it on the grounds of the state Capitol has been denied. (Matthew Dae Smith/ Lansing State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – As Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ extended Safer At Home order goes into effect, rallies both against and in support have been scheduled.

On Friday, citizens led by ReOpen Wisconsin and Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine, held a protest at the Capitol Building in Madison. Organizers say they are protesting against lockdown restrictions continuing beyond May 1.

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” says Reopen Wisconsin. “Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers prolonging these painful conditions. The economy should be reopened on 5/1 for healthy citizens continuing enhanced sanitation habits to prevent any virus from spreading. Those with compromised immune systems should not have to re-enter the economy or workforce if they do not feel comfortable.”

ReOpen Wisconsin adds that it is not sustainable to continue the Safer At Home order “as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible.” Organizers added that if the Safer At Home order continues, opiod deaths, child abuse, and domestic violence will rise, as will mental health ailments.

Meanwhile, a Facebook “Safer At Home Rally – WI” event is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say residents from across the state will participate in an online demonstration showing their support for Wisconsin’s current Safer At Home order and a cautious approach to reopening.

“Wisconsin has done a good job of controlling the virus thus far, and we feel that if anti-safety activists and certain politicians get their way, it will set us back and we’ll have to start this all over,” says one of the event organizers, Marybeth Glenn. “No one is enjoying the limitations put in place, but poll after poll show that the vast majority of the people in Wisconsin and the United States support measures necessary to safeguard Public Health. While the protesters have been very loud and have received quite a bit of publicity, they don’t represent the majority who accept the necessity of complying with the safer at home guidelines.”

The Facebook “Safer at Home Rally – WI” event will take place throughout the weekend and follows additional online events taking place Friday.

The extended Safer At Home order went into effect Friday morning and is set to expire at 8 a.m. on May 26.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak