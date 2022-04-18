ASHWAUBENON, WIS. (WFRV) – For the first time in two years you can now go to the airport without a mask but it has caused confusion for local officials.

“Everyone I think is anxious to see the mask mandate go away but at the same time there is some serious concern for everyone’s safety,” said Marty Piette, the Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport Director.

Both Green Bay and Appleton airport officials said they continued to enforce the mandate after the federal court ruling came down until they had clear instructions from the federal government.

Some travelers in the airport were apathetic when asked about the decision.

Allison Haus, from Sturgeon Bay, said, “I don’t mind either way. Flying is already pretty much a hassle so if I have to wear a mask it’s just part of the rigamarole.”

Others agreed with the ruling.

Kevin from Green Bay declined to give his last name. He said, “Well when it was at the peak I felt like people that were not wearing the mask when even on the plane was a serious problem so no when there’s less it seems ok.”

“It’s time to end it. It’s time to be over,” said Cheri Lehto from Escanaba. “I think it should be a choice. If you want to wear it, wear it. If you don’t you shouldn’t have to wear it.”

The Green Bay Airport Director said this decision could help alleviate some of the pressure staff faces.

“There’s no secret unruly passenger incidents have increased,” said Piette. “A number of them, or I should say a majority of them have been attributed to the mask mandate.”

After the decision came down White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit.”

The decision goes into effect immediately.