FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Registration for Winnebago Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Sunnyview Expo Center is scheduled to open registration on Friday, March 12.

According to a release, registration is set to start at noon for appointments held on March 17 from 9 until 5 p.m. and March 18 from 2 until 6 p.m.

Officials point out registration is required for everyone currently eligible.

You can click here to see if you are eligible.

According to a release, the clinic will be a one-dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccination clinic.

The Health Department says this means you will not need to return to get a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following your vaccination.

To register, you can click here to visit the website.

If you need help with scheduling your appointment, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free transportation assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

For more information on testing, visit Winnebago’s Health Department website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season