Registration for Winnebago Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Friday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Sunnyview Expo Center is scheduled to open registration on Friday, March 12.

According to a release, registration is set to start at noon for appointments held on March 17 from 9 until 5 p.m. and March 18 from 2 until 6 p.m.

Officials point out registration is required for everyone currently eligible.

You can click here to see if you are eligible.

Beginning March 29, those 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to a release, the clinic will be a one-dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccination clinic.

The Health Department says this means you will not need to return to get a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following your vaccination.

To register, you can click here to visit the website.

If you need help with scheduling your appointment, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free transportation assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

For more information on testing, visit Winnebago’s Health Department website.