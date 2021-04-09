FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Registration opens for a COVID-19 vaccine at Sunnyview Expo Center

Coronavirus

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Registration has opened for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Registration for the Winnebago County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic opened on April 9 at 8:30 a.m. for the dates on April 13 and April 15. The times are between 8:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The Winnebago County Health Department says, appointments are required and registration is open to all individuals who are 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be given at the clinic.

“As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to climb in our county and variants grow in Wisconsin and neighboring states, we encourage our community members to get vaccinated, continue wearing masks, and staying safe” stated Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

Registration for appointments can be done online. If unable to access the internet, appointments can be scheduled by calling 920-232-3026.

The Sunnyview Expo Center will continue to administer COVID-19 tests, which appointments are not required.

