Registration opens for Winnebago Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 16

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Online registration for the Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Friday, April 16 at 8:30 a.m.

According to a release, the clinic will be held on Thursday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Clinic staff says appointments are required and registration is open to all individuals aged 18 and older. To register, you can click here for more information.

If you require assistance in scheduling your appointment, you are asked to please call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials say the April 22 clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is a 2-dose series vaccination. Anyone who gets vaccinated will need to return for a second dose on May 20. You will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the second dose of your vaccination.

Free transportation assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

