Rental assistance available for Door County residents

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rental assistance is now available to help keep Door County residents from being evicted amid challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Door County Community Foundation and the United Way of Door County say they’ve partnered with Lakeshore CAP to offer an expanded Rental Assistance Program. Support for the program is coming from the Door County Emergency Response Fund.

Officials say you may be eligible for assistance if all of the following criteria apply to you:

Lease an apartment, duplex, or single-family home in Door County as your sole residence

Experienced a substantial reduction in your income due to the COVID-19 health crisis and resulting economic recession

Virtually exhausted your savings and are now unable to meet your financial obligations

“This new rental assistance program is meant to help those who are in danger of being evicted,” says Bret Bicoy, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Unfortunately, our resources are limited so we’re not going to be able to help everyone who’s having a tough time. But we promise to spend every penny in the Emergency Response Fund in the months ahead trying to make things just a little bit easier for our neighbors who are struggling during this crisis.”

“The Door County Emergency Response Fund is a wonderful example of friends and neighbors uniting together to help those in a time of need,” says Amy Kohnle, Executive Director of United Way of Door County. “We are deeply thankful for our community’s generosity.”

For more information about the program and application materials, visit RentReliefDoorCounty.org.

If you do not have a printer at home or internet access, you can pick up an application at Lakeshore CAP at 131 S. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you are unable to visit Lakeshore CAP in Sturgeon Bay, you may request that an application be mailed to you. Call Lakeshore CAP at (920) 682-3737 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and mailing address. An application will be mailed to you shortly thereafter.

Since resources in the Door County Emergency Response Fund are limited, it is anticipated that the income and savings criteria used to determine eligibility could be loosened as it becomes clearer as to how many people will need assistance, officials explain. The Emergency Response Fund does not receive any money from the government. It is entirely funded by the generosity of the year ‘round and seasonal residents of Door County.

For more information about the Community Foundation’s services and various grant programs, visit GiveDoorCounty.org.

