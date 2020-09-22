Rep. Gallagher joins group asking House to postpone recess until bipartisan COVID-19 relief package reached

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) has joined a bipartisan group calling on the House of Representatives leadership to postpone the upcoming October recess until a bipartisan coronavirus relief package has been reached.

The House is scheduled to adjourn on Oct. 2 and not return until Nov. 16.

Rep. Gallagher and his colleagues wrote: “We strongly believe that until the House has successfully sent new, bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation to the Senate, our place of duty remains here in the People’s House. We were elected to represent the best interests of our constituents and the country. Our constituents’ expectations in the midst of this crisis are that we not only rise to the occasion and stay at the table until we have delivered the relief they so desperately need, but also that we set aside electoral politics and place the needs of the country before any one region, faction, or political party.“

The letter, addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Leader Kevin McCarthy, was signed by 34 Republicans and Democrats.

President Donald Trump put pressure on negotiators for both sides, urging Republicans to “go for the much higher numbers.” Many hoped the urging would bring the two parties together and open the door on the possibility of a wide-ranging relief package being approved before November 3.

Last week, lawmakers left for the weekend without a deal in sight.

