Rep. Steffen asks local governments to repeal mask mandates

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WFRV) – With updated guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, a local Representative is calling on local governments to repeal the mask mandates.

Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) is asking for Wisconsin communities, counties and school districts to follow the government’s lead in regards to mask mandates.

Read Steffen’s full statement below:

“The time has come for Wisconsin communities, counties, and school districts to follow the state government’s lead and repeal their face mask mandates. Continued application of these broad, blunt force restrictions are contrary to our expanded understanding of COVID-19, diminishes the value and success of our vaccination program, hinders our economic recovery, challenges core constitutional freedoms, and continues a year-long mental, psychological and social assault on our children. It is with these factors in mind that I sincerely and respectfully request my fellow elected officials at the local level to take all necessary steps to repeal their mask mandates effective immediately.” Rep. David Steffen

On Thursday, the CDC revised the guidelines for wearing masks. The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

