Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liquor store (Nexstar Photo)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.

The increase likely will be the largest percentage jump since 1972 if the preliminary data holds.

Between 2009 and 2020 the percentage increase in alcohol tax revenue exceeded 2.4% in only one year.

The report said increased drinking may not be surprising given rising stress over personal health, job losses and a lack of leisure activities as the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West