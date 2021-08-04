Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense. That’s according to three people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the selection hadn’t been formally announced. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops, according to a report from CBS News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the U.S. could see more than two million cases over the next month, fueled by the Delta variant, which now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases, according to CBS.

The report comes shortly after the Associated Press reported that the vaccine will also be required for all foreign travelers to the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Rodgers a 'professional thrower of the football'

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale