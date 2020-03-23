Report: IOC member says Olympics will be postponed

The Olympics is largest sporting event in the world. With the world being effected by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee is set to postpone 2020 Olympics slated for this summer in Japan, according to a report by USA Today.
Dick Pound, a longtime IOC member, told the USA Today the Olympics will be postponed likely until 2021.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
The day before the IOC said they would take the next four weeks to make a final decision. According to Pond, that time will more likely be used to figure out the details of postponing the games.
In Sunday’s announcement IOC President Thomas Bach ruled out cancelling the games all together.
This comes after organizations, like USA Swimming as well as USA Track and Field, called for the Olympics to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Both Canada and Australia said they would not be sending athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo unless the games were postponed.