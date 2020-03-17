1  of  63
Closings
Report: Ryder Cup expected to be postponed until 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 01: A general view of the golf course entrance during the Ryder Cup 2020 Year to Go Media Event at Whistling Straits Golf Club on October 01, 2019 in Kohler, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images,)

The Ryder Cup scheduled for this year at Whistling Straits has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The news comes after it was announced on Tuesday the PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May in San Francisco, was being postponed until later in the summer. Thus becoming the second major championship on the golf calendar to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week the Masters, which was scheduled in April, was postponed. There has been no announcement from Augusta National Golf Club about a possible date for this year’s tournament, but according to the report by The Telegraph out of the UK, a possible target could be in October.

Augusta National is closed during the summer months between May and October.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 01: United States Captain Steve Stricker (L) and European Captain Padraig Harrington speak during a press conference for the Ryder Cup 2020 Year to Go media event at Whistling Straits Golf Course on October 1, 2019 in Kohler, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images,)

Wisconsin native Steve Stricker was set to captain this year’s United States team at the Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wis. The Europeans currently hold the Ryder Cup, and have defeated the Americans in seven of the last ten meetings.

The Ryder Cup USA twitter account responded to the report by saying it was inaccurate on Tuesday evening.

According to the Telegraph, the European Tour board meeting has a meeting next week with a Ryder Cup steering meeting the week after. That is when a final decision could be made.

The Ryder Cup was last postponed in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

