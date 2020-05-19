Reports: Illinois governor spending time in Wisconsin, receiving backlash

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WFRV) – Illinois’ governor is receiving some backlash after it was discovered that he and his family have been spending time at their horse farm in Wisconsin – a move some say is violating his own Stay-at-Home order.

According to CNN, Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) and his family have been visiting the farm in Racine. When questioned about his travel, according to the Chicago Tribune, he said, “I just will say we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm, that it’s an essential function to take care of animals at a farm, so that’s what they’re doing,”

CNN says a spokesperson for the governor’s office clarified, saying Gov. Pritzker and his family have been living in Chicago, but they have visited the farm. This also comes just a month after Gov. Pritzker refused to answer if his wife was traveling to and from their estate in Florida.

WFRV sister station WTVO says Gov. Pritzker chastised regional leaders and business owners who are re-opening early last week, warning the state will hold them accountable and “there will be consequences.” Illinois’s Stay-At-Home order, which began on March 21, is set to last until May 31. On Monday, Gov. Pritzker offered some clarification on an emergency rule that took effect Friday, allowing local law enforcement to charge business owners with a misdemeanor for violating his stay-at-home order. Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500.

