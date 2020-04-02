Retired Army nurse re-enlists to help stop the spread of COVID-19

WAUPACA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Army veteran Roxane Rowsch has been putting her nursing skills to good use helping other veterans across the state through the V.A.

Rowsch retired from the Army Reserves in 2007 after serving as a registered nurse in a combat support hospital.

Late March, the Army reached out to Roxane to ask her if she would consider putting her twenty one years of experience to work in the fight against COVID-19.

“I got to see a lot of video of nurses who are being overworked,” said Rowsch, “and I thought if I can go and relieve some of that and maybe help in whatever capacity it was a no-brainer.”

Roxane is awaiting her new orders but she knows that her experience working in mobile hospitals could prove valuable as the pandemic moves from city to city.