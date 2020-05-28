Rhinelander’s Hodag Country Festival postponed despite receiving approval for this year’s event to go on

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers behind the Hodag Country Festival has decided to postpone this year’s festival after announcing earlier this week that it would be held as usual.

According to the Associated Press, the country music festival won approval from the Oneida County public safety committee to host the event from July 9 – 12, despite opposition from the county health department and the cancellation of similar large-scale events across the state and country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Festival organizers were told to implement 25 public safety measures, including providing masks for employees and volunteers and encouraging festival attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Thursday, organizers announced they decided to postpone the 43rd Hodag Country Festival until July 8-11, 2021.

“Althought our entertainers, vendors, and many fest-goers were still hoping to participate in this year’s festival, we feel the safety of our community is more important,” organizers said in a statement.

“The possibility of having the Hodag Country Festival has created stress and division in the Rhinelander area, and we are sincerely apologetic for this. It was never our intent. The festival has always been about the community. We have been here for 43 years and have always supported the Northwoods area. Hodag hopes we can continue to have your support in the future,” the statement continued.

