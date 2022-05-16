(WFRV) – As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends the importance of keeping an eye on the local community levels.

According to CDC data, seven Wisconsin counties have moved into the high ‘COVID-19 Community Level’, up from just two counties on April 29. As well as 33 more counties being added to the medium ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ since April 29, for a total of 38 counties.

The DHS reminds residents living in high-risk counties that it is recommended that they wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” said DHS Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high risk for severe illness.”

Additional DHS recommendations:

Know the COVID-19 Community Level where you live or are traveling to.

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines by getting all recommended vaccines and booster doses.

Get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19, and talk to a health care provider or visit a community clinic to ask about available treatments.

To find current safety recommendations for your community, as well as sites offering free testing, free vaccines, and locations that can fill prescriptions for COVID-19 therapeutics, click here.