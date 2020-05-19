Riverside Cemetary honor fallen Veterans in special way

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Riverside Cemetary in Appleton is celebrating Memorial Day in a new way this year.

Riverside Cemetary announced that starting on May 19 at around 9:30 a.m., it will begin placing flags on the graves of the all the veterans in their cemetary.

Riverside officials say they will also be having 15 volunteers helping place the flags on the graves on Thursday as well.

The cemetrary notes that there are about 1700 grave sites that will wave a flag this Memorial Day.

Debbie DeBruin, Administrator at Riverside Cemetery said, “We have many families, individuals walking and driving in this cemetery during this pandemic and it’s important for them to see this.”

