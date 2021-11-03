Fans react to Aaron Rodgers reportedly testing positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “We’re praying for him, I’m literally going Lord baby Jesus, that he gets well and wish him the best,” said Lisa Lopez, a longtime Packers Fan.

Not too many fans were out at Lambeau Field Wednesday, after reports about Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL Network says Rodgers will be out of Sunday’s game per COVID-19 protocols. Fans we spoke to are hoping for a speedy recovery for the favorite.

“I was shocked, I thought it was some kind of internet hoax,” said Matt Blagg. Blagg tells Local 5 his son contacted him about the news mid-morning. “I saw it on the NFL and my son texted me saying dad did you hear, this can’t be real,” said Blagg.

Blair Pacatte is looking at the news from a different view. “I kind of look at it as an injury and injuries happen all the time,” said Pacatte. He is optimistic, however, about Rodgers recovery. “You can’t sit there and whine about it. You just got to look forward,” added Pacatte.

Looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jordan Love will get an official in-season game debut. “It’s going to be his first opportunity to get a start in the regular season and show fans what he can do and what’s up next after Rodgers,” said Tyler Gloudemans. Gloudemans adds that he hopes Love does well.

At this time, there is no official statement from Rodgers via his social media. The team conducts various COVID-19 tests per their COVID-19 protocols. With that being said, fans hope he is okay to play soon. “I wish him the best, his family and the team as well. I totally love him,” said Lopez.