WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19 according to President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Giuliani was positive for the virus. The president offered his support of Giuliani in the tweet.
Giuliani has been in charge of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits which claim voter fraud is present throughout the 2020 Presidential Election.
Latest Stories
- Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
- LIVE BLOG: Packers look to get to 9-3; face the Eagles
- Wisconsin sees decrease in number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, percentage of active cases drops
- Peaceful protest at St. Norbert’s Abbey, calling attention to alleged sexual abuse
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 12/6/2020