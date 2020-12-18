Rural hospitals await FDA approval of second Covid-19 vaccine

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At the Door County Medical Center, anticipation for a Covid-19 vaccine is palpable.

“We started getting phone calls from residents, asking when can they get their vaccine, which is really encouraging because we really want to encourage people to get the vaccine,” Dr. James Heise, Chief Medical Officer for the Door County Medical Center told Local 5 Friday.

Green Bay hospitals received their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, but the wait continues in Door County.

“Right now we’ve heard nothing as far as what our allocation might be and when it might be,” Dr. Heise said.

He went on to explain that the hospitals that have already gotten the vaccine are considered “hubs.”

“The Pfizer product requires ultra cold temperatures,” Dr. Heise said, “and so what they’re doing is they’re sending the shipments to those facilities that have ultra cold chillers.”

According to Dr. Heise, DCMC is expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer vaccine.

One reason for that is Moderna vaccine can be stored at standard freezer temperatures, making it easier to ship to more rural areas.

“Much shorter shelf life on the Pfizer than the Moderna and therefore it would make a lot more sense to get the Moderna to rural areas,” Door County Emergency Management Director Dan Kane explained.

Dr. Heise told local 5 he expects that a direct shipment of the Moderna vaccine could arrive at the door county medical center as early as next week, pending its FDA approval.

“We’ll be vaccinating all employees at Door County Medical Center,” he said, “concentrating first on those people that take care of Covid patients, also the emergency department, ICU…”

Assisted living centers will also be included in that first wave.

“The general public probably won’t be vaccinated until sometime, February I’m guessing,” Dr. Heise said.

Until then, health officials are asking community members to keep on masking and social distancing,

“We need to finish strong and get through the finish line, we can’t essentially tap the breaks before we get there,” Kane said.

Dr. Heise added, “This is definitely a light, the light at the end of a very long tunnel, so I’m pleased as heck that this is finally coming to fruition.”