‘RVs 4 MDs’ offers medical personnel, first responders space to isolate, protect families during coronavirus pandemic

A group of volunteers is on a mission to help out medical personnel and first responders throughout the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

RVs 4 MDs is a volunteer group looking to connect RV owners with medical staff desperately needing quarantine and isolation spaces to protect their own families and to help stop the spread of the virus.

More than 2,800 people are taking part in RVs 4 MDs throughout the country by offering up their campers.

One of the founders of the group says the support and number of willing people has been overwhelming.

“I get chills. There’s so many people that are coming together,” Holly Haggard, the co-founder of RVs 4 MDs tells WFRV Local 5. “It doesn’t matter how you vote, or where you live, or how much money you have, or what kind of car you drive. Everybody is coming together and literally handing their camper, their RV to a complete stranger because they want to find a way that they can help.”

Medical staff that sign up for an RV can have it parked outside their home as part of RVs 4 MDs. For more information about RVs 4 MDs, visit their Facebook page.

