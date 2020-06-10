RVs are in high demand for Wisconsin vacationers looking for a break from COVID-19

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) With many people fearful of traveling in the age of COVID-19, campgrounds and RVs are becoming very popular. Local 5 discovered that social distancing is driving the camping industry.

At Kunes Country RV the lot is full of recreational vehicles for sale. But Brian Beno knows they won’t sit for long. As people come out after spending months inside their homes, looking to make a purchase that helps guarantee a safe family vacation.

“They are coming out of the woodwork right now. The response has been tremendous,” said Beno who works for the company. “Constant flow of people, constant flow of people wanting to go camping, and obviously they want to get out now.”

Industry experts say what’s driving sales are people looking to get outdoors and still socially distance.

“With the camping and everything, you’re going with your family and if you just want to be with your family, you’ve got so much room, that you don’t have to worry about the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic still underway far fewer people are planning big trips, especially those that take them to the airport. And instead, they are opting for a visit to the closest state park campground, most of which opened to campers today.

“We’re excited that the day is finally here, that we can open up most of our campgrounds and get people out there once again,” said Chris Pedretti with the DNR.

Pedretti is the DNR Parks and Recreation section chief. He says there is a huge demand for outdoor recreation right now.

“It’s a great way to destress and enjoy nature. I do think the camping numbers will be strong,” Pedretti said.

And Beno thinks many of those campers will roll up with a new RV in tow.

“They’re estimating 48.9 million new buyers will be in this industry in the next three year,” said Beno.

As more people opt for a staycation, keeping them close to home and in control in the age of COVID-19.