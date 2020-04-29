Salm Partners release employee coronavirus testing results

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – After voluntary coronavirus testing was offered to its employees, Salm Partners in Denmark says 35 of its 600 full-time and temporary employees have tested positive.

Salm Partners says voluntary coronavirus testing was provided to all employees at two Denmark facilities over a period of several days. Testing was arranged and procured by Salm Partners and executed with support from Brown County Health.

Salm Partners reported its first case on April 3. On Monday, Brown County Public Health said a total of 17 positive cases were connected to Salm Partners. The most recent testing results show Salm Partners has had 35 employees test positive, yet no confirmed evidence shows the employees contracted the virus in the workplace. A total of 346 tests were conducted.

“Our primary goal is to protect our partners, community, and customers. Public health officials have indicated that expanded testing is one of the best ways to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Keith Lindsey, CEO of Salm Partners. “We felt that testing would help identify people who carry the virus but show no symptoms and help our partners feel safe that the majority of people they’re working with have tested negative for the virus.”

“Salm Partners, in cooperation with Brown County health, provided testing to their Brown County workforce on Friday,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This is an extraordinary step and I want to thank them for prioritizing the testing, as it has allowed them to recognize people carrying the virus without symptoms, which helps protect the health of their people, their families, and the Brown County community.”

“Since this is one of the first companywide tests in the state, this data will provide valuable insights to the Brown County Health Department,” Lindsey said. “Through this testing, we have further enhanced the leading COVID-19 defenses we have in place at Salm Partners.”

Salm Partners says the test indicates if someone has the virus. They add that they are working with outside sources to develop a plan for ongoing coronavirus testing for its employees.

Over 900 Brown County residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

