Salvation Army feeds Green Bay frontline healthcare workers, first responders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is providing meals to local healthcare workers, police, and firefighters this week in honor of National Salvation Army Week.

Providing the meals also gave a boost to local restaurants – the Salvation Army purchased all of the sandwichs locally.

Green Bay healthcare workers expressed their appreciation Wednesday.

“Thank you to the community, the support that they provided to the healthcare workers through this community – not just to Bellin Health but the other healthcare systems in this community – has been tremendous. We appreciate it so very much,” Steve Maricque, President of the Bellin Health Foundation said.

Salvation Army employees will assemble 200 meals each day this week for delivery to several Green Bay sites.

