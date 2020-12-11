Salvation Army gearing up for a different holiday season

KIMBERLY, Wis.(WFRV)- Local chapters of the Salvation Army are gearing up for a different holiday season this year.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has lead to some changes in the way distribution of toys and other essential items will take place for 2020. “We are still doing an in-person event this year, but that could change,” said Nan Pahl of Salvation Army Green Bay.

Pahl says that there will be mandatory temperature checks for everyone who comes into the building, and hand sanitizing stations around the old Shopko location in De Pere. That location has over sixty-five hundred square feet that will make it easier for social distancing and spacing for the five day event.

In addition to toys, the “adopt-a-family” portion of events, will have pre-registered families leaving with essential items that can include appliances, clothing, and food. “All of the items have been donated and will be completely free for all,” said Nan.

The Green Bay location is still looking for volunteers to assist with the 5-day events. For more information visit this website.

The Salvation Army Fox Cities chapter is also getting ready for the decades old tradition. “We are doing both curbside and in person shopping this year,” said Kristal Knudtsen of Salvation Army Fox Cities.

In addition to those options, they will also have a cap on how many people allowed into the building at one time. “We will only have 20 people inside, in line with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” said Knudtsen.

This location has about 300 volunteers who have been working hard to get everything in place for next week.

For more information on the dates and times for the Fox Cities location, click here. For information about the Green Bay area location, click here.