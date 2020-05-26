1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s Kroc Community Center and Thrift Store announce phased-in reopening

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Programs_95436299

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s Kroc Community Center and Thrift Store announced on Tuesday that they will resume services in a phased-in approach.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Kroc Center located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road, and the Thrift Store located at 1125 West Mason Street, say they will resume services on a limited bases starting on May 27.

According to Kroc officials, phase one will see limited hours with access to the Kroc’s walking track and fitness equipment, that has been assembled to accommodate safe social distancing practices.

Senior Kroc Officer Major Malinda O’Neil said, “The safety of our members, guests, and staff has and will continue to be a top priority for the Kroc Center…We are going to take a cautious, yet optimistic, approach to getting our operations back on track.”

The community center added that phase two, planned for June 8, will see the return of aquatics, Summer Day Camp, and many more events.

The Kroc Center noted that it has been in contact with the Brown County Health Department and is prepared to take their recommendation of following WEDC, CDC, and American Red Cross guidelines for moving forward.

For more details, visit their website.

The Thrift Store stated that they plan to also take a phased-in approach as they reopen to the community.

The store said they began accepting donations last week and will be open for shopping starting May 27.

The organization noted that all donations will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before being placed on the salesfloor and enhanced safety measures are in place for staff, volunteers, and shoppers.

The temporary Thrift Store hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"