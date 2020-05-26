Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s Kroc Community Center and Thrift Store announce phased-in reopening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s Kroc Community Center and Thrift Store announced on Tuesday that they will resume services in a phased-in approach.

The Kroc Center located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road, and the Thrift Store located at 1125 West Mason Street, say they will resume services on a limited bases starting on May 27.

According to Kroc officials, phase one will see limited hours with access to the Kroc’s walking track and fitness equipment, that has been assembled to accommodate safe social distancing practices.



Senior Kroc Officer Major Malinda O’Neil said, “The safety of our members, guests, and staff has and will continue to be a top priority for the Kroc Center…We are going to take a cautious, yet optimistic, approach to getting our operations back on track.”

The community center added that phase two, planned for June 8, will see the return of aquatics, Summer Day Camp, and many more events.

The Kroc Center noted that it has been in contact with the Brown County Health Department and is prepared to take their recommendation of following WEDC, CDC, and American Red Cross guidelines for moving forward.

For more details, visit their website.

The Thrift Store stated that they plan to also take a phased-in approach as they reopen to the community.

The store said they began accepting donations last week and will be open for shopping starting May 27.

The organization noted that all donations will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before being placed on the salesfloor and enhanced safety measures are in place for staff, volunteers, and shoppers.

The temporary Thrift Store hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

