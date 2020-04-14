Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Sam’s Club is setting aside two hours each Sunday for first responders and health care workers to shop inside its stores without the required membership, the company announced on Twitter.
Starting Sunday, April 19, Sam’s Club will implement “Hero Hours,” expanding its associate hours to include first responders and health care workers.
The retail warehouse club says membership will not be required to shop during these hours and employees will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.
“Hero Hours” will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Sam’s Club says the special hours will be implemented at all stores nationwide.
Sam’s Club stores are among a growing group of other stores enacting changes due to the coronavirus, including Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Menards, and Festival Foods.
