School buildings in Wisconsin city ordered to close from late November through January

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools in the City of Racine have been ordered to close their buildings and encouraged to switch to virtual learning starting later this month.

According to affiliate WDJT, City of Racine health officials issued a public health order on Thursday that requires all schools within the jurisdiction of the Racine Public Health Department to close their buildings and suggests schools switch to virtual learning from Nov. 27, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.

WDJT reports that Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, issued the order, saying, “COVID-19 is being spread throughout the community in the number of daily cases and rates of positivity that have not been seen before. Outbreaks are linked to family gatherings on private property with people from outside of their household including sports parties, baby showers, and backyard gatherings. In addition, through retail establishments and employment situations.”

The order means both teachers and students cannot be in school buildings and that essential buildings are closed from late November to mid-January.

“This is a difficult decision that will certainly make a segment of the population very unhappy. However, until all of our residents take the very real threat to health and life that this virus presents seriously, we will continue to have to make these tough decisions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Combating COVID-19 requires everyone to take personal responsibility for their actions, and the recognition that inconveniences now, like wearing a mask properly and not participating in family gatherings outside of your immediate household, are necessary to protect public health and save lives,” added Public Health Administrator Bowersox.