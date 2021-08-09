‘Schools must take appropriate measures’: WI DPI recommends schools to use updated COVID guidelines

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is recommending that school districts across the state use the newly updated COVID-19 recommendations which include requiring masks indoors.
Included in the DPI’s updated guidelines are:
- Schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors
- Promoting COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, teachers and staff
- Promoting correct mask use
- Encouraging physical distancing
- Screening testing of students and staff experiencing symptoms
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection
It was also noted that masking on all public transportation, including school buses, is still required under an order from the CDC.
State Superintendent Jill Underly said they want to keep everyone safe.
“As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall. We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school,” said Underly.
According to officials, the DPI’s recommendations were created in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and are based on the CDC’s K-12 school guidance.
“Our schools must take appropriate measures and utilize available resources to ensure the safety of their students and staff. That includes wearing masks while indoors and utilizing other strategies and mitigation measures outlined in our updated guidance,” added Underly.
For more information regarding the DPI’s guidance visit their website.