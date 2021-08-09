‘Schools must take appropriate measures’: WI DPI recommends schools to use updated COVID guidelines

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is recommending that school districts across the state use the newly updated COVID-19 recommendations which include requiring masks indoors.

Included in the DPI’s updated guidelines are:

Schools are encouraged to require masks for all children and adults while indoors

Promoting COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, teachers and staff

Promoting correct mask use

Encouraging physical distancing

Screening testing of students and staff experiencing symptoms

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

It was also noted that masking on all public transportation, including school buses, is still required under an order from the CDC.

State Superintendent Jill Underly said they want to keep everyone safe.

“As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall. We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school,” said Underly.

According to officials, the DPI’s recommendations were created in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and are based on the CDC’s K-12 school guidance.

“Our schools must take appropriate measures and utilize available resources to ensure the safety of their students and staff. That includes wearing masks while indoors and utilizing other strategies and mitigation measures outlined in our updated guidance,” added Underly.

For more information regarding the DPI’s guidance visit their website.