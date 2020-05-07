Second community testing site opens in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County’s number of positive coronavirus tests increased by nearly 100 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.

To keep up with the growing number of people needing tests, the county opened up a second community testing site in downtown Green Bay at the Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Center.

The first testing center in Ashwaubenon at the Resch Center has performed nearly 2,000 tests since it opened last week.

Health officials hope to perform about 400 tests each day in the downtown location for a total of about 850 tests being done in Brown County every day.

Both sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Call 2-1-1 to make an appointment or go to stayhealthybc.com

