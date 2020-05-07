1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Second community testing site opens in Brown County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County’s number of positive coronavirus tests increased by nearly 100 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.

To keep up with the growing number of people needing tests, the county opened up a second community testing site in downtown Green Bay at the Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Center.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The first testing center in Ashwaubenon at the Resch Center has performed nearly 2,000 tests since it opened last week.

Health officials hope to perform about 400 tests each day in the downtown location for a total of about 850 tests being done in Brown County every day.

Both sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Call 2-1-1 to make an appointment or go to stayhealthybc.com

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"