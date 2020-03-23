Second confirmed case of COVID-19 within Wisconsin Department of Corrections

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – A second employee within the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin DOC, the first positive case, confirmed on March 18, 2020, is an employee at Waupun Correctional Institution.

The second positive case, confirmed on March 21, is an employee at Columbia Correctional Institution.

DOC officials say both institutions are maximum-security facilities and upon notice of the confirmed positive test, each institution suspended administrative rules to limit movement for the protection of the staff and the adults in their care. Both employees were directed to quarantine per CDC guidelines.

At this time, DOC says no individuals in its care have tested positive, and that healthcare professionals are monitoring everyone closely.

In the last several weeks DOC says it has taken several steps to minimize the risk to staff and persons under its care from exposure to COVID-19. Each division maintains detailed pandemic plans that outline protocols and isolation procedures when and if an individual is exposed or infected. Upon confirmation of a positive case, all potentially exposed staff are notified, and all adults in custody directly exposed are quarantined.

Any staff members that report symptoms will be directed to quarantine for 14 days.

DOC says it is taking the situation very seriously and is working closely with DHS on best

practices on how to handle this situation.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: