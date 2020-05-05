Second COVID-19 testing site to open in Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- A secondary COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Downtown Green Bay. The announcement was made by Brown County Health Officials during their daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The additional testing site will be set up Wednesday May 6th, in the parking lot of Casa Alba Melanie Center at 314 S. Madison Street. It will be a drive-up system, just like the one at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon that launched last week. “Since we started the Covid-19 testing at the Resch Center last Thursday, 1,497 people have been tested,” said Claire Paprocki Brown County Public Information Officer. That amounts to about 43 tests per hour, which is right on target according to the County.

With the increased number of positive cases in the County, there is a need for a second site. Walk-ups are welcome, but just like the people who are driving up, you must make an appointment ahead of time. The county asks that you visit https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ to schedule an appointment. If you do not have internet access, you can dial 2-1-1 on your phone. Select the County that you live in and an Operator will assist you in making your appointment. The hours of operation for 2-1-1 is Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. If you call after 5pm, you will be redirected to a Call Center outside of the Brown County area.

You do not need a Doctor’s order to be tested, but you do need to have displayed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Those symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. Any of these symptoms can appear 2-14 days after initial exposure. After you are tested, the results usually come back between 5-7 days.

The hours of Operation for the Green Bay and Resch Center locations are Monday-Friday 8am-6pm. Saturdays 10am-3pm. Both will be closed on Sundays. Testing will be ongoing until the sites have been reevaluated on whether there is still a need for two sites, or any site at all.

