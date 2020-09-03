Second Oshkosh school transitioning back to hybrid learning, reopening to students

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Oshkosh school will transition back to hybrid learning after it was forced into virtual learning ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’

On August 31, the Oshkosh Area School District announced two schools – Oshkosh North High School and Merrill Middle School – would begin the school year online ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’

On September 2, OASD announced Oshkosh North would transition back to hybrid learning.

“This transition back to Hybrid Learning was expedited as a result of finding creative solutions to staffing challenges for critical positions due to COVID-19 exposure, as well as some quarantine periods ending. This solution was confirmed this morning,” OASD said in a release.

Merrill students will return to the hybrid model on Tuesday, September 8.

