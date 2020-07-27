Second round of funding for Wisconsin farmers available

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Another round of funding will be distributed to Wisconsin farmers as part of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, according to Governor Tony Evers.

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program is a joint program between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Since launching in May, nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farmers have received a total of $41.6 million through the program. Gov. Evers says $8.4 million remains and a second round of funding is now open to farmers whose gross income from farming is between $10,000 and $5 million.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin farmers have never stopped working to ensure that folks have food on their tables and shelves in stores are stocked,” said Gov. Evers. “I know this won’t cover all the impacts our farmers have faced, but farmers have always had our back and we have to have theirs, and I’m proud of the work that DOR and DATCP have done to support them during this challenging time.”

The program, designed to assist Wisconsin farmers, was funded by $50 million provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide direct payments to help cover economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our discussions with a wide variety of groups representing Wisconsin farmers, we’ve identified an opportunity to expand the eligibility for this program and offer support to even more farmers,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “It is our goal to fully distribute the $50 million Governor Evers provided and support as many farmers as possible with these remaining funds.”

Applications will be accepted between August 10-24. For more information on the program and how to apply,

More information on the program and how to apply, visit the Wisconsin’s Department of Revenue website.

