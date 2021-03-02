Select Kroger stores, including Pick-n-Save, to receive vaccines, join federal program

(WFRV) – Select Kroger stores will join Walgreens as the pharmacy participants in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in an attempt to have a broader reach in communities.

In Wisconsin, Kroger includes the following Roundy’s grocery stores: Metro Market and Pick-n-Save.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. 

According to officials, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer vaccines to Kroger. Kroger then plans to distribute those vaccines to stores that are not already receiving the vaccine through state or federal allocation.

In addition to its federal allocation, Kroger will also receive 1,552 vaccine doses from the state this week, says the DHS.

To check if there are any appointments available visit Kroger’s website.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaborative effort between the federal government and state health officials to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at participating pharmacies.

