Select NE WI counties achieve low COVID-19 case activity levels, adding 12 news deaths

THURSDAY 3/4/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 565,808 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,470 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,294 (1.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 7,185 (1.3%) yesterday.

A total of 3,204,956 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,826 test results available today, 14.03% were positive. DHS says 2,639,148 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 267 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 69 are in an ICU. A total of 2,104 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 565,808 565,131 (+677) Active cases 7,294 (1.3%) 7,185 (1.3%) Recovered cases 551,885 (97.6%) 551,329 (97.6%) Negative tests 2,639,148 2,634,999 (+4,149) Patients hospitalized 267 275 (-8) COVID-19 patients in ICU 69 71 (-2) Hospital beds available 2,104 (20%) 2,239 (-135) Ever hospitalized 26,330 (4.7%) 26,279 (+51) COVID-19 deaths 6,470 (1.1%) 6,458 (+12) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Mar. 2, a total of 1,895,025 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,568,329 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, March 3, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no counties shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels is Kewaunee County.

Counties shrinking in medium case activity levels are Waupaca and Waushara.

Green Lake and Marinette are counties experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.